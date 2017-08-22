WWE Confirms Main Event For No Mercy

RAW General Manager has confirmed Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Kurt Angle for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view next month. The match was made after Braun destroyed Lesnar in the opening segment of tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn, seen above.

No Mercy is a RAW brand pay-per-view that takes place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.