WWE Confirms Scott Dawson Injury

In the video above, Mike Rome confirms that Scott Dawson of The Revival suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Canada over the weekend.

WWE announced the following on the injury:

Scott Dawson sustains arm injury at WWE Live Event

The Revival’s Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE Live Event this weekend, WWE.com can now confirm.

The injury occurred during a tag team match pitting The Revival against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

It is unknown at this time when Dawson will be able to return to the ring. Stay with WWE.com as more details on Dawson’s condition become available.