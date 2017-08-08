WWE Confirms Scott Dawson’s Biceps Injury, Dr. Chris Amann Comments

As we reported on Monday, Scott Dawson of The Revival suffered a biceps injury in a match at a WWE live event over the weekend.

WWE.com has since confirmed the reports, which would likely axe plans for a potential showdown between The Hardy Boys and The Revival at this month’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

“[Dawson’s] injury is consistent with a ruptured right distal biceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com on Monday afternoon. “He will be seen for a surgical consult early this week with the treatment most likely requiring surgical repair.”

The official WWE website article notes that as of right now, it is unclear when Dawson will be able to make his return to the squared-circle.

We will post additional information as soon as more details surface.