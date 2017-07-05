WWE Edits SmackDown Segment On YouTube, Chad Gable On If American Alpha Is Still Together (Video)

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Independence Day Battle Royal, which AJ went on to win and become new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Gable’s “American Alpha” partner Jason Jordan also worked the battle royal.

In the Fallout video below, Gable is asked about having strong singles outings despite last week’s loss to Owens and this week’s loss to AJ. Gable says it’s great to have the strong singles showings and he wants to be competing against the top guys but he did lose. Gable says a lot of people don’t like to talk about how losses can sometimes be good. Gable says he took losses in his amateur wrestling days but those losses are what made him the guy that was able to make an Olympic team. Gable says this whole losing thing is not going to become a habit because he doesn’t lose to the same person twice, he learns and fixes the problem.

Regarding the status of American Alpha, Gable says they thrive on competition and they want competition. He says they had their run with the titles, other tag teams are in the hunt for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles right now and they were kind of pushed to the back of the line but that’s fine because all they want is competition in the meantime. Gable says Jordan supports his singles outings 100% and when Jordan gets his chance, he will show what Gable did – that they can hang with any single guy on the roster, not just the tag teams.

– As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos referenced the recent private Paige video that was leaked during the Rap Battle with The New Day on this week’s SmackDown. They said the following line: “Let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good… don’t get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods.”

It appears the jab was not approved ahead of time as it has been edited from the YouTube video of the segment. The edit was made at around the 1:30 mark in the video below:

No one has commented on the line but The Usos did tweet the following on the segment after SmackDown: