WWE Flashback Friday Announced, Big Show Trains For SummerSlam (Video), Christian

– A new “WWE Flashback Friday” series of shows will premiere on the WWE Network tomorrow, August 11th. The debut Friday run will feature a “20 Years of D-Generation X” theme. Next Friday’s shows will feature part 2 of the DX special. The WWE website has an episode guide at this link and you can watch a teaser below:

– Former World Heavyweight Champion Christian revealed on Twitter that he’s been filming a role for the “Murdoch Mysteries” TV show, which airs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation every Monday. The 11th season is currently filming.

– Big Show tweeted the following video today as he prepares to face Big Cass at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn. AS noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match. The WWE veteran wrote, “Curls concentration: 21 reps x 4. Shrugs: 6 plates 14 reps x 4. @Doddromero @somifitness #GiantInTheGym #YouWatchingBigCass #SummerSlam”