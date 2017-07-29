WWE HQ Staff Changes Today, R-Truth Making New Music (Video), Jinder Mahal

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal plugging his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton at the Battleground pay-per-view:

– WWE employee Ed Wells left the company today, according to PWInsider. Wells started with WWE in January 2008 but worked as Executive Vice President, and head of International for the past 13 months. He worked for MTV and Nickelodeon before joining WWE. It was announced internally today that John Brody will be taking over Wells’ responsibilities going forward. Brody has worked for WWE since December 2015 as Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Partnerships. Brody will also continue working that job, reporting to Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson.

– R-Truth is back in the studio working on new music this week. He tweeted the following video today with producer J-Trx and noted that a new EP is on the way: