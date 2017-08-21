WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar’s RAW Return Tonight, Teases His Next Feud

As noted, WWE has confirmed that reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WWE.com updated their official preview for tonight’s RAW with the following to hype fans up for this evening’s show:

“Brock Lesnar was ready to walk away from WWE feeling, as Paul Heyman proclaimed, that he was being treated unfairly by WWE management. However, if the free-for-all at The Biggest Party of the Summer is any indication, Lesnar clearly wants to continue his unprecedented reign over WWE. But who will dare step up to The Conqueror now? Furthermore, after coming up short in such a chaotic conflict last night, it will be interesting to see what Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe do to get back on top.”

It is being reported that it looks like WWE has Braun Strowman targeted as Lesnar’s next title defense, which is expected as early as next month’s pay-per-view in Los Angeles, California.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW.