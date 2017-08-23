WWE Legend Meets Singer (Photo), WWE SmackDown Social Stats, Zack Ryder Unboxes

– Below is the latest WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring Ryder marking out at his debut Funko WWE Pop! figure while at the recent San Diego Comic Con:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind BET’s Black Girls Rock 2017 event. SmackDown had 88,000 interactions on Twitter with 27,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 65,000 interactions and 18,000 authors. SmackDown also had 152,000 Facebook interactions with 104,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 95,000 interactions and 65,000 authors.

– Singer Bruno Mars met WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino today and noted that he was named after the wrestling legend. He posted the following: