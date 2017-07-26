WWE On Renee Young Working RAW & SmackDown, Box Jump At The WWE PC, Zack Ryder

– Below is a new episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring more footage of Ryder at the San Diego Comic Con last week:

– We noted before that Renee Young revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she will now be working both RAW and SmackDown each week now that Talking Smack has been nixed as a weekly series. WWE confirmed the change for Renee and posted the following to congratulate her:

Renee Young to appear on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE moving forward

No, your eyes and ears weren’t deceiving you: Longtime SmackDown LIVE interviewer Renee Young appeared on Raw this week and continued her duties on Team Blue. And she will be a fixture on both brands for the foreseeable future, WWE.com can confirm.

The intrepid Young embraced pulling double-duty this week, excitedly posting on Instagram that she was thrilled to reform her “dream team” with Raw’s Charly Caruso.

Join WWE.com in congratulating Renee on this exciting new chapter in her career.

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford doing a 50″ box jump while holding a 30lb medicine ball at the latest WWE Performance Center All Access event, which took place this past Monday: