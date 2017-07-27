WWE PC Roster & HBK Send Birthday Message To Triple H, Fans On The Revival, RAW Slow Motion

– WWE posted this slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW main event, which saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Revival are truly the “top guys” in the RAW tag team division. As of this writing, 71% voted, “No. They need to win the Raw Tag Titles from Cesaro & Sheamus before they can truly lay claim to being the “top guys.”” The rest went with, “Yes. They are the best tag team in WWE, and it’s only a matter of time before they are Raw Tag Champions.”

– As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. WWE Coach Matt Bloom posted this video of the WWE NXT roster singing “happy birthday” to The Game. The video features a sad looking WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as well. Bloom wrote, “Dear @TripleH, A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels. Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake!”