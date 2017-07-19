WWE Polls On Chad Gable, Charlotte On Her Bond With Becky (Photo), RAW Promo

– Below is a promo for next week’s WWE RAW from Washington, DC with Sasha Banks vs. Bayley to determine a new #1 contender, Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match and Handicap Match action with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas & WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what should be Chad Gable’s next move on SmackDown now that Jason Jordan went to RAW after being revealed as the “long lost son” of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. As of this writing, 81% voted, “Build off his recent string of singles matches and pursue individual title glory.” The rest went with, “Form another tag team and pursue the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.”

– Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after her loss to Becky Lynch on last night’s SmackDown: