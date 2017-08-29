WWE Posts Update On Ric Flair’s Status

After his hospitalization and surgery back in mid-August, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to begin physical therapy, according to a new announcement from WWE and a Facebook post from Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow.

Ric Flair to begin physical therapy following health issues

Ric Flair is recovering and set to begin physical therapy following his Aug. 12 hospitalization and subsequent surgery, WWE.com has learned.

Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided an update on her Facebook page regarding the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s condition.

“He is doing very well for man who has been through so much!” she wrote. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”

An update from Flair’s official Twitter account this morning was equally optimistic.

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017

