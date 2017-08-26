WWE Provides Post-Surgery Update On Big Cass

WWE RAW Superstar Big Cass underwent a successful operation on Thursday evening to repair his torn ACL, which he suffered during his “Brooklyn Street Fight” with former tag-team partner Enzo Amore on this past Monday night’s episode of RAW.

WWE.com posted an update following Cass’ surgery, which includes photos.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas performed the operation on Cass on Thursday and the RAW Superstar has already begun the rehabilitation process, which according to other reports, could be out for up to nine months. If true, this would put his return in May after WrestleMania 34.