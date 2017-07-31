WWE RAW Preview (7/31): Triple Threat Main Event, Jordan On Miz TV

The July 31st, 2017 edition of WWE RAW air live on the USA Network from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Tonight’s show will be headlined by a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.

WWE is also promoting the below items for tonight’s show, as storylines for SummerSlam on August 20th begin to take shape:

– Jason Jordan to speak out on “Miz TV”

– What’s next for Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins?

– Hardy Boyz and “good brothers,” meet Team Red’s “top guys”

– Bálor to Wyatt: “Let’s play”

Join us at 8 PM ET tonight for live play-by-play RAW coverage and discussion!