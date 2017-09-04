WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Steel Cage Match, WWE Intercontinental Title Match, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as the road to No Mercy continues.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for tonight’s show but his No Mercy opponent Braun Strowman will be back after being kept off last week’s show. Braun is set to face Big Show in a Steel Cage match tonight. Also confirmed for tonight’s show is Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line. No other matches have been confirmed for tonight but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Big Show to battle Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match

* Will Jeff Hardy become a five-time Intercontinental Champion on Raw?

* Can we expect more fireworks between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

* Nia Jax makes major Raw Women’s Championship statement

* What’s next for Emma?

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage, videos, news and notes.