WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (6/3)

The July 3rd edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. This is the go-home show for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on Sunday.

– Enzo Amore comes out to the ring to open up the show. Enzo cuts a promo saying that Cass was never his friend and never had his back. He said there’s nothing “Cass, or Conor McGregor” can do to hold him back. Enzo says he’s not the biggest or strongest, but he’s one of the toughest people to step into the ring in a long time. Enzo believes in the good of what he’s doing and says he will never turn to the dark side. Enzo says no matter how many times he gets knocked down, he’ll keep getting back up, and he’s climbed up out of holes bigger than 7 feet. He says Cass is nothing more than a 7-foot catch phrase that Enzo wrote. Enzo says Cass won’t make any merchandise money anymore unless he starts wearing a shirt that says “Casshole.” Enzo drops the mic, but before he leaves he comes back and picks it up again. Enzo says he and Cass were brothers, but that part of him is now dead.

– Cass is shown in the back with an interviewer, and Cass says that he’s the real star and he’s where the money is. In the middle of the interview, Enzo jumps Cass from behind out of nowhere and pummels on him. Referees and agents separate them, then we go back to Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves in the arena.

– Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss: Nia and Bayley start off and Nia dumps Bayley outside early on. Bayley comes back with some dropkicks, but Nia hits a snake eyes on Bayley in the corner. Sasha tags in and double dropkicks Nia with Bayley. Sasha throws Nia outside, then Nia turns her attention to Bayley on the apron. Nia throws Bayley into the fan barricade and beats her down, causing Bayley to be helped to the back and leaving Sasha alone. Nia and Alexa now take turns working over Sasha and double-teaming her. Sasha starts firing up against Alexa and drops her with a kick, then Sasha superkicks Nia off the apron. Sasha grabs Alexa and locks her in the Banks Statement for the win via submission. Sasha heads back up the ramp alone.

– Kurt Angle is backstage on the phone and he gets interrupted by Braun Strowman. Strowman asks if Reigns will be able to compete Sunday, and Angle says he heard that Reigns will be there. Strowman says Angle’s sources are wrong, because he felt Reigns go limp last week. Braun demands more competition, and Angle says he’s not sure if anyone will want to face him so close to a PPV. Strowman says he’ll be heading to the ring later, so Angle better figure something out.

– They air a video highlighting the feud between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar, including Joe’s attack on Paul Heyman.

– Cedric Alexander def. Noam Dar: Alicia Fox gets on the apron early on to distract Cedric, which leads to Dar trying to jump Alexander from behind. Dar’s plan backfires, and Alexander immediately grabs Dar and hits the Lumbar Check for the victory after a very short match.

– Michael Cole says he’d like to see Noam Dar and Alicia Fox on Miz TV, then he highlights the media coverage of last week’s Miz TV with Lavar Ball. Cole says this week’s Miz TV is up next, with the Miztourage by his side.

– The Miz comes out with his crew for Miz TV, and he starts off by cutting a promo on the Ball family for confronting him last week. Bo Dallas is wearing a white bandana and one black glove. Miz says there is no bigger loser than Lavar Ball and he embarrassed himself. Miz says Dean Ambrose is not fit to represent Lavar’s Big Baller Brand, because Ambrose only represents wasted potential. Miz said Ambrose was going to be the next Roddy Piper and be a big star, but instead he failed because he can’t handle success. Miz says Ambrose can tell jokes and laugh all he wants, but Ambrose will end up being the biggest joke of them all. Ambrose has heard enough and he comes out to interrupt. Ambrose says he was hoping after last week they’d never see another Miz TV, but here they are. Ambrose refers to Axel and Dallas as Miz’ bodyguards, and says he might come down and whoop his ass anyways despite the bodyguards. Ambrose heads towards the ring, but before he gets there Heath Slater and Rhyno come out. Slater says the last man to beat Miz was Slater, and he wants a shot at the Intercontinental Title after being in the company for 8 years. Slater says he’s got kids, and he’s earned this opportunity for his kids. Ambrose says he loves Slater, but that he’ll have to get to the back of the line. Miz says Ambrose will get his rematch when Miz says so, and that Slater won’t be getting an IC Title match. With that, RAW GM Kurt Angle comes out to a big ovation from the crowd. Angle says he’s the one who decides when Miz competes. Miz tells Angle to go talk to Corey Graves about his personal problems, and Angle tells him to watch his mouth. Miz says he’ll do Kurt a favor and defend his IC Title at Great Balls of Fire on Sunday. Angle says Miz will have to defend the IC Title against both Slater and Ambrose. He’ll face Ambrose on Sunday, but he’ll face Slater right now an the title will be on the line. “It’s true, it’s damn true!”

– The Miz (c) def. Heath Slater: The Miz is working this one in street clothes, with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel at ringside. Dean Ambrose is on commentary. Slater rolls up Miz early on for a one count. Slater keeps the pressure on Miz until Miz drops him with a running knee. Slater comes back and throws Miz in the corner, then rips Miz’ shirt off and hits some chops to the chest. The Miz rolls outside to recover and get some encouragement from the Miztourage. Back in the ring, The Miz comes back with a swinging backbreaker and a bulldog for a two count. Miz throws Slater outside and beats him down, while Rhyno keeps the Miztourage back. Miz throws Slater back in the ring and hits the Daniel Bryan-style kicks. Slater ducks the last one then hits a facebuster on Miz. Miz goes for a backbreaker but Slater escapes and comes back with a neckbreaker for a two count. Miz knocks down Slater and heads to the top rope, but Slater runs up and powerslams him off. Axel gets on the apron but Rhyno pulls him off. Axel and Dallas beat down Rhyno at ringside, and the distraction allows Miz to grab Slater from behind and hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the win. After the bell, Miz throws Slaater outside for Dallas and Axel to beat him down. Ambrose runs down for the save and lays everyone out. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds on Miz but Miz escapes and runs away. Dallas and Axel jump Ambrose from behind and hit a variation of the 3-D on him. Miz gets in Ambrose’s face and tells him the IC Title is his, then he gives Ambrose a Skull Crushing Finale.

– Cole gives us a recap of Braun Strowman’s brawl with Roman Reigns last week.

– Apollo Crews is backstage where Titus tries to convince him to step into the ring with Braun Strowman tonight. Titus gives Crews a new catch phrase, “Crews can’t lose.”

– We go to the ring where Goldust is sitting in a director’s chair to premiere “The Shattered Truth.” Goldust thanks all of the little people in the crowd, and thanks R-Truth for being so naïve and jealous. Goldust says with this film, he makes R-Truth a star. He tells us the only thing that shines brighter than a star is gold, and queues his film on the big screen. We see a recap of Goldust’s beat-down on Truth last week. When we come back from the video, R-Truth is standing behind Goldust. Truth grabs Goldust and spinebusters him. Goldust tries to escape the ring but Truth keeps attacking. Truth throws Goldust into the ring post and Goldust falls to the outside. Goldust retreats up the ramp as Truth stares him down from the ring.

– Kurt Angle calls Sheamus and Cesaro into his office to tell them their match against The Hardy Boyz on Sunday will be a 30-minute Iron Man match. Cesaro and Sheamus say they’ll beat The Hardys because they’re built for sprints. Cesaro says he wants Finn Balor tonight, and Angle agrees.

– Rollins comes out to the ring and Curt Hawkins is already there. Hawkins asks the fans who thinks he’s going to lose tonight, and they cheer. Before Hawkins can ask his next question, Rollins grabs the mic and cuts him off. Rollins asks who here thinks Hawkins should shut the hell up, and he crowd cheers. Rollins says he thinks so too, and he drops Hawkins with a right hand.

– Seth Rollins def. Curt Hawkins: The ref allows Hawkins a moment to recover, then calls for the opening bell. Rollins hits a knee to the face of Hawkins almost immediately after the bell for the win.

– After the match, Rollins grabs a mic and addresses Bray Wyatt. Rollins says Wyatt is nowhere to be found when Rollins is looking for a fight. Rollins says nobody needs Wyatt to help them cleanse their soul, and he says that he will cleanse Wyatt of his mystique on Sunday when he proves that Wyatt is not a god. Rollins asks if Wyatt is a man, or just a coward, then leaves.

– Michael Cole welcomes Joe and Lesnar, along with Lesnar’s advocate. Joe tells Cole to shut up because nobody cares about his questions, Joe has questions of his own. Joe asks Heyman how it felt to get choked out, but Lesnar interrupts and reminds Joe that he’s fighting him and not Heyman. Lesnar says he’s the champ, Joe’s not, and that won’t change Sunday. Joe says he’s beaten down Lesnar every week, along with Heyman, and Lesnar has done nothing. They briefly trade words before Joe mentions that he’s quarantined off in a separate part of the building while Lesnar is somewhere else. Lesnar says he’s beaten The Rock and others, but Joe goes down a list of his victims including Reigns and AJ Styles. Joe says he wants to stop playing around and do this now, then he rips off his mic and leaves. Heyman tells Lesnar that Joe is coming to find them, but Lesnar isn’t worried about it. Joe starts storming through the back of the arena and shoving aside anyone who gets in his way. Kurt Angle tries to calm Joe down, but Joe finds the room Lesnar is in and throws the door open. Security grabs Joe and pulls him back while Lesnar and Heyman watch. Joe yells at Lesnar as he gets hauled off by security.

– Neville def. Mustafa Ali: Neville starts off with a facebuster on Ali, and the two grapple around the mat. Neville no-sells a shoulder block from Ali, but Ali comes back with a series of kicks and a hurricanrana. Ali hits a springboard moonsault for a two count. Ali goes back up to the top turnbuckle but Neville knocks his leg out from under him. Neville goes for a back suplex but Ali flips around and lands on his feet. Ali follows up with a tornado DDT for a two count. Ali goes back up top and this time Neville pushes him off down to the floor at ringside. Neville takes Ali back on the ring and stomps on him. Neville tosses Ali in the air and slams him down for a facebuster. Ali fires back with an elbow to the face, but Neville drops him again with a lariat. Neville follows up with the Rings of Saturn for the win.

– Bray Wyatt is shown waking through the desert in Phoenix. We’re told he’s coming up next.

– Back from commercial, Wyatt is still in the desert. Wyatt says he’s the chaos that fuels the fire of the world. Wyatt says that fire has been burning on RAW since he arrived. He says he’s Bray Wyatt and he is everywhere. He asks if Rollins can hear him. He says he’s the wrath that consumes Rollins, and he can’t be touched but can be felt by all. Wyatt tells Rollins that on Sunday he will look into the eyes of a god, and for the first time he will see.

– We cut back to the arena, where Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage. Bliss says she’s not worried about Sunday, because she let Sasha win to give her a false sense of security. The interviewer says no one believes Bliss let her win, and Bliss tells her no one cares what she thinks. Bliss says that’s why the interviewer is holding the mic, and why Bliss is holding the RAW Women’s Title and still will be after Sunday.

– Finn Balor vs. Cesaro: Before the match, The Hardy Boyz’ music hits and they join the commentary table. Balor drops Cesaro with a dropkick to the knees, then hits a series of kicks. Balor continues the offense until Cesaro drops him with a clothesline then puts him in an armbar. Balor comes back with a dropkick and some chops to the chest. Sheamus distracts Balor from ringside, which leads to Cesaro dropping Balor in the corner and stomping on him. Cesaro now hits some European uppercuts and chops to the chest on Balor, then dumps him to the outside.

