WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (7/17)

The July 17th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on the USA Network.

– The broadcast kicks off with a video highlighting the Kurt Angle mystery storyline with Corey Graves. It shows clips of Kurt Angle winning the Olympic gold medals, and also getting married, with Angle saying the secret could cost him his career, his marriage, and his kids.

– Dean Ambrose is out to the ring to kick off RAW, and he’s got a steel chair. Ambrose calls out The Miz, but he gets Seth Rollins instead. Rollins takes issue with Ambrose interfering in his match last week. Ambrose gets in Rollin’ face over his betrayal of him three years ago, and Rollins apologizes. Rollins apologizes a second time and says he’s moved on, and asks what it will take for Ambrose to move on too. Rollins turns his back to Ambrose and tells Ambrose to hit him with the chair to make things even. Ambrose contemplates it, but throws the chair out of the ring instead. Rollins turns to face Ambrose, and The Miz interrupts. Miz comes out to the stage and says Ambrose won’t forgive Rollins, but he also needs Rollins in order to beat Miz. Miz says he’s brought a welcoming party out for them, and with that Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel surround the ring with steel chairs. The Miztourage gets the better of Rollins and Ambrose with the steel chairs. Miz takes Ambrose outside and throws him into the ring steps, then rolls in the ring. Dallas and Axel hand Rollins over to Miz, and Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Rollins into a steel chair. Miz delivers another chair shot to Ambrose at ringside, then The Miztourage leaves with Ambrose and Rollin both laid out.

– Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss is up next.

– The Miz is seen backstage walking away from an interviewer and exiting the arena.

– Bayley def. Alexa Bliss: This one is a non-title match. Bayley hugs a crying kid at ringside on her way to the ring. Alexa starts things off with a slap to the face, and Alexa answers with a spinebuster into the corner and some knee strikes. Alexa and Bayley trade kids until Bayley drops her with a flying forearm and pummels on her. Nia Jax’s music hits and she makes her way down to the ring to interrupt. Nia comes down to ringside and the distraction leads to Bliss laying out Bayley. Bayley dodges a splash in the corner and comes back with a flying back elbow off the middle rope. Bayley follows up with a back suplex and a leg drop. Bliss rolls outside and Bayley follows. Nia gets in Bayley’s face, which leads to Bliss sneaking around and hitting the cheap shot on Bayley. Bliss takes Bayley back in the ring, then Sasha Banks comes out and drops Nia at ringside. The distraction leads to Bayley hitting the belly to belly suplex on Bliss in the ring for the win. Nia and Alexa head up the ramp together while Bayley and Sasha celebrate in the ring.

– We go to the announce table where Cole introduces an ESPY Awards highlight reel with clips of John Cena and The Miz at the award show. Corey Graves checks his phone abruptly leaves the table.

– Kurt Angle is backstage looking nervous with Corey Graves. Angle is having second thoughts about going public tonight, and Graves reminds Angle that we live in the age of social media and the secret will get out anyways. Angle agrees, and says we should hear this from Angle himself. Angle thanks Graves and says his friendship means a lot to Angle and the mystery person.

– Tozawa is backstage with Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews. Ariya Daivari interrupts and asks where Tozawa’s honor has gone. Daivari demands a rematch and walks off.

– Jack Gallagher & Mustafa Ali def. Brian Kendrick & Drew Gulak: Kendrick looks to start the match, but hten he tags in Gulak before doing anything. Gallagher gets lots of offense in on Gulak early. Gulak breaks free and drops Ali from the apron, then sweeps Gallagher and pummels on him. Gallagher starts mounting a comeback until Kendrick gets the tag. Kendrick immediately goes to work on Gallagher, but Gallagher comes back with a headbutt and tags in Ali. Ali hits the inverted 450 splash on Kendrick for the win after a short match.

– Enzo Amore is backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

– Enzo comes out to the ring with a mic and puts himself over for cutting better promos than Cass. He says Cass being 7 feet tall never wont them any title belts. Enzo says Cass tried to throw him out of is life, but he’s still in it. He shows us a clip from last week’s segment with Cass and Big Show, and says Cass wrote a check he couldn’t cash and he sucks. Enzo says Cass has a foot and 100 pounds on him, but that Cass folded like a lawn chair when someone his own size got in his face. Cass comes out to interrupt with his new entrance music. Cass says Enzo is always running his mouth and hasn’t learned his lesson, so he’s going to beat some sense into Enzo. Cass hits the ring and Enzo runs outside. Enzo hops into the crowd and tells a fan to watch what’s about to happen, then The Big Show’s music hits. Big Show hits the ring and immediately him and Cass start brawling out of he ring and all around ringside. Show throws Cass into the fan barricade multiple times before Cass fights back with right hands. Big Show fights back and powerslams Cass onto the floor as Enzo watches. Show brings Cass into the ring and hits some chops. Cass comes back with a shot into the ring post and delivers several big boots and punches to Big Show. Enzo runs in but Cass drops him with a big boot. Cass heads to the back as Big Show and Enzo recover.

– Roman Reigns does an interview backstage where he says the stakes are high tonight against Samoa Joe, but that he’s at his best when the stakes are high. Reigns says he will beat Joe tonight, then beat Lesnar at SummerSlam.

– Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are backstage arguing about what happened earlier with The Mistourage, when Kurt Angle interrupts. Angle tells them next week they can have any two members of The Miztourage in a tag match. Ambose says he wants all three members and Rollins agrees, so Angle gives them a handicap tag match next week.

– Finn Balor def. Elias Samson via DQ: Samson cuts a promo about his history in Nashville and music, but gets interrupted by Balor. Balor strikes first but Samson quickly shuts him down and slams him to the mat. Balor mounts a comeback and takes things out to ringside where he hits the running dropkick. Samson senses the end is near and he grabs the guitar and smashes it over Balor’s head for the disqualification. Trainers check on Balor after the match as he appears to be busted open.

– Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen and laughs at Balor, who is still being tended to by trainers. Wyatt says that in order to satisfy his soul, he needs to inflict pain on Balor. Wyatt says he feels the need to punish Balor, and will enjoy it.

– Kurt Angle is backstage preparing for his announcement later, when Sasha and Bayley interrupt. Sasha and Bayley argue over who deserves a title shot more, so Angle books them in a singles match for next week. The winner determines who will face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Women’s Title.

– We see footage of The Revival attacking The Hardys last week. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder do an interview where they says they’re going to get the Hardys again this week too.

– Ariya Daivari def. Akira Tozawa: Titus is at ringside in Tozawa’s corner. Tozawa takes control early on, but starts selling a shoulder injury and Daivari capitalizes on it. Daivari tries to keep Tozawa grounded as Titus cheers on Tozawa from ringside. Tozawa tries to fight back, but Daivari keeps going after the shoulder. Tozawa mounts some offense with some kicks and a back suplex. He goes up top but misses and Daivari capitalizes with a running knee to the head. Daivari stomps away on Tozawa. Titus gets on the apron and the ref calls for the bell. It appears that Titus called for the ref to end the match, which leads to arguing between Titus and Tozawa after the bell.

– Kurt Angle is backstage getting ready for his announcement.

– RAW GM Kurt Angle makes his way down to the ring and gets on the mic. Angle apologizes for being such a distraction in the past few weeks, and says he’s glad to say that his family and employer both support his announcement tonight. Angle says while he was in college he dated a woman and stopped, but recently found out that woman gave birth to a baby 9 month after their last date. The boy was put up for adoption, and it was discovered that the boy is currently on the WWE roster. With that, Angle welcomes the newest member of the RAW roster, and his son, Jason Jordan of American Alpha. Angle starts crying as the American Alpha music hits and Jordan comes out to the ring.

