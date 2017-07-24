WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (7/24)

The July 24th edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– RAW GM Kurt Angle comes out to the ring first to kick off this week’s broadcast. Angle recaps last week’s revelation that Jason Jordan is his son, and he talks about how he’s been making up for lost time with his son in the last week. Angle says Jason is getting an opportunity to show what he’s got on RAW tonight, and it’s up to Jason what he does with the opportunity. Angle changes the subject to Brock Lesnar and is about to announce Lesnar’s opponent for SummerSlam when he gets interrupted by Braun Strowman’s entrance. Strowman comes down to the ring and tells Kurt that he better be Lesnar’s opponent. Samoa Joe interrupts next and he comes down to the ring to introduce himself to Strowman face to face. Roman Reigns interrupts next and comes down to the ring. Reigns reminds everyone that he retired The Undertaker, and says he should be the one to face Lesnar. Angle gets in the middle of the three men in the ring and announces that he’s changed his mind about Lesnar’s opponent at SummerSlam. Angle says now the main event of SummerSlam will be a Fatal Four-way for the Universal Title between Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Samoa Joe is not pleased with Angle’s decision but Angle says his decision is final. Strowman says he doesn’t care what kind of match it is, he just cares about piling bodies. Reigns tells Strowman to shut up and punches him, but Strowman grabs both Reigns and Joe by the throats. Joe and Reigns take Strowman outside and dump him over the fan barricade. Joe then turns his attention to Reigns and they brawl around ringside. Joe takes Reigns back into the ring where they trade strikes until Strowman runs back in. Strowman drops Joe then throws Reigns into the ring post. Angle calls for help from ringside and security runs out but Strowman starts decking all of them. Strowman throws one of the security out of the ring down to the floor. Joe grabs Strowman from behind and puts him in the Coquina Clutch. Angle calls for help from the locker room and several wrestlers come down to try o help. Reigns spears Strowman while Joe has Strowman in the Coquina Clutch and they all go down. Several wrestlers manage to hold back Joe, but Strowman drops Reigns in the ring. Wrestlers then help hold back Reigns as Strowman walks off.

– Elias Samson def. Finn Balor: Samson is in the ring for a song before the match but once again is interrupted by Balor’s entrance. This one is a No DQ match. Balor starts off strong and dumps Samson outside then follows up with a dropkick through the ropes. Balor beats down Samson around ringside and dropkicks him into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Samson fires up and starts working on Balor’s injured shoulder. Samson rolls outside and grabs a steel chair and brings it in. Balor hits Samson while he’s climbing in the ring and the chair falls outside. Balor starts to fire up but Samson shuts him down and goes back to working on the bad shoulder. Balor gets Samson down and repeatedly stomps on him, then he grabs the chair from ringside. Balor goes to hit Samson with it but Samson blocks it with a boot to Balor. Samson grabs the chair and nails Balor with it. Samson continues working on Balor’s shoulder, then sets up the chair between the turnbuckle pads in the corner. Samson goes to throw Balor into the chair, but Balor reverses and sends Samson into the chair. Balor repeatedly stomps on Samson then kicks him in the face from the apron. Balor climbs out to the ringside and hits a running dropkick on Samson that sends him flying into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Balor grabs the steel chair and repeatedly hits it over Smson’s back. Balor follows up with a running dropkick in the corner, then another one. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup De Grace, but before Balor can pin the lights go out. When they come back on, Bray Wyatt is in the ring and he’s got a hold of Balor. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail on Balor, then Samson climbs ontop of Balor for the win.

– After the match, Bray Wyatt crawls over to Balor who is out cold. Wyatt stares at him, then the lights go out again.

