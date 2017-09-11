WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (9/11)

The September 11th edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Keep refreshing this page starting at 8 PM ET for live ongoing coverage and discussion!

No act of terror will ever change who we are. #RemberTheFallen #Remembering911 — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 11, 2017

Keep refreshing this page starting at 8 PM ET for live ongoing coverage and discussion!