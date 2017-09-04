WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (9/4)

The September 4th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW takes place at the Century Link Center in Ohama, NE. Keep refreshing this page for live coverage & discussion starting at 8 PM ET!

– Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW, then John Cena comes out right away to kick off this week’s show. We see a replay of Cena making his WWE debut against Kurt Angle, and then Angle’s “son” Jason Jordan makes his way out to the ring for the first match of the night.

– John Cena def. Jason Jordan: Jordan starts off strong with lots of offense on Cena and attempts a couple of pins early on. Jordan repeatedly wrestles Cena down to the mat until Cena comes back with a slam of his own. Cena comes back with a forearm shot and a suplex, then throws some punches at Jordan. Cena hits a shoulder block then attempts a back suplex, but Jordan escapes and levels Cena with a dropkick. Cena and Jordan go back and forth with right hands in the middle until Jordan goes for a spinebuster and Cena reverses into a sunset flip. Cena hits a back suplex and follows up with the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the AA but Jordan escapes and rolls up Cena for two. Cena puts Jordan in the STF, but Jordan escapes and puts Cena in a crossface-type hold of his own. Cena goes for the AA again but Jordan escapes. Jordan hits a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Jordan hits a spear in the corner then goes for a back suplex but Cena escapes. Cena follows up with the WWE for the win.

– After the match Cena and Jordan shake hands then Jordan heads backstage. Before Cena can leave the ring, Roman Reigns comes out to interrupt. Reigns steps in the ring with a mic and criticizes Cena for taking 20 minutes to beat a rookie (Jordan). Reigns feels if Cena was as good as he says he is, he would have beat Jordan immediately. Reigns says maybe Cena isn’t as good as he thinks he is, and calls him a “lying, fake-ass little bitch.” Cena says he’s disgusted by Reigns’ face, and says using his brain isn’t Reigns’ strong suit. Cena says Reigns came out with his fly down and that Reigns has no balls. Cena says Reigns needs to be taught a lesson in respect, and says he doesn’t respect Reigns. Cena says Reigns is the one who is really a fake-ass bitch, and says the fans don’t agree with Reigns that he’s “the guy.” Cena says he might have to beat some common sense into Reigns, so Reigns tells him to do It right now. Reigns asks the fans if they want to see Cena kick his ass, which gets a big pop from the crowd. Cena seems to decline. Reigns says Cena is all talk and he doesn’t respect Cena, then he walks off. Reigns heads backstage as Cena looks at him from the ring.

