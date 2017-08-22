WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke’s Boyfriend Found Dead In His Home At Age 26

Dallas McCarver, boyfriend of WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke, was found dead in his Florida home on Monday evening after reportedly choking on his food, according to a report by TMZ.com.

Brooke told TMZ that McCarver, 26, who was a well-known bodybuilder as “Big Country,” was found unconscious in his home by a friend shortly after they spoke on the telephone.

According to Brooke, McCarver was planning to make her dinner. His last words to her were, “I love you. Goodbye.”

Dana Brooke had just recently posted the following photo of Dallas “Big Country” McCarver on her Instagram page.