WWE Registers XFL Trademark, Big E Raps (Video), Fury Of Falcon Arrows In WWE

– Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 13 Falcon Arrows:

– WWE recently filed to trademark XFL for entertainment use on a wrestling series instead of football. WWE applied for another XFL trademark for wrestling use back on September 4th, 2012 and while that trademark is still active, they requested an extension of time to file the “statement of use” at the same time as they filed for the new trademark.

– As noted, rapper Wale will judge the Rap Off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Big E posted this video to Twitter and called them “throwaway bars” in the caption: