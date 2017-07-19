WWE, Shane McMahon Comment On Emergency Helicopter Landing

WWE’s Shane McMahon rescued from helicopter that crash-landed into Atlantic Ocean https://t.co/MS4xkk0iNK pic.twitter.com/ynAaSPUNzh — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 19, 2017

As noted earlier today, Shane McMahon was in a helicopter that was forced to make an emergency crash landing in the Ocean.

WWE.com reported the following version of the story on Wednesday afternoon:

Shane McMahon OK following helicopter crash in Atlantic Ocean

A helicopter carrying Shane McMahon made an emergency landing today in the Atlantic Ocean near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, N.Y.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the emergency landing occurred around 10:25 a.m. ET about a half-mile off shore.

The SmackDown LIVE Commissioner spoke with WWE.com after the incident to confirm he and his pilot were fine and escaped injuries from the landing. He explained that he was en route to visiting family on Eastern Long Island when the helicopter troubles started.

“I would like to thank our pilot, Mario, who did a heroic job of landing us safely in the water, the Suffolk County Marine Bureau who were first on the scene, all the lifeguards who came out to assist us and the Fire Island Coast Guard station,” he said.

McMahon reiterated that the WWE Universe shouldn’t worry and that he won’t need to step away from his SmackDown LIVE responsibilities.

“Everyone is safe and sound,” he said. “I look forward to seeing everyone at WWE Battleground in Philadelphia this Sunday.”

For the original story regarding Shane McMahon’s helicopter emergency crash landing, click here.