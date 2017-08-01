WWE SmackDown & 205 Live Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH as the road to SummerSlam continues.

SmackDown will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, plus Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella, and Rusev vs. Chad Gable. 205 Live will feature Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity

* Kevin Owens challenges United States Champion AJ Styles

* Naomi & Becky Lynch join forces for tag team action

* Chad Gable looks to break out against Rusev

* Will The Fashion Police finally crack the case?