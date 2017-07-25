WWE SmackDown Live Preview (7/25): Aftermath Of Mahal’s Punjabi Prison Win

WWE returns to The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday evening, as the blue brand returns and the latest episode of 205 Live will take place.

The WWE.com preview for tonight’s show reads as follows:

SmackDown LIVE preview, July 25, 2017: Witness the aftermath of Jinder Mahal’s controversial Punjabi Prison win

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s victory over Randy Orton inside the Punjabi Prison at WWE Battleground left fans around the world stunned, as The Great Khali unexpectedly returned to keep The Viper trapped inside the menacing structure. With the WWE Title still in his possession, what lies ahead for The Modern Day Maharaja? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following “Quick Hits” for tonight:

SmackDown LIVE Preview : Quick Hits

* Who will step up to challenge Jinder Mahal?

* Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Championship?

* How will The New Day’s title win change Team Blue’s Tag Team division?

* Who blindsided The Fashion Police?

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.