WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (7/18)

The July 18th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, and is the go-home show for Battleground on Sunday. Keep refreshing this page for live play-by-play coverage and discussion starting at 8 PM ET.
Despite the #1Contender match this Sunday at #WWEBattleground, Ms. #MITB @CarmellaWWE vows to be the NEXT #SDLive #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/nOC8P0NgAJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017
RT #JusticeForEllsworth during #SDLive tonight!!
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 18, 2017
Keep refreshing this page for live play-by-play coverage and discussion starting at 8 PM ET.