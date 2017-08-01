WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/1)

The August 1st, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles comes out to the ring first to kick off this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. Owens makes his way out to the ring next, and we’ve got a U.S. Title match to open up the show.

– AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Owens and Styles trade headlocks to start off, then a missed dropkick attempt by AJ leads to Owens throwing AJ out to ringside. Owens follows AJ outside and drops him with a lariat. Back in the ring, Owens puts the boots to Styles, but AJ gets up and levels the challenger with a dropkick. AJ follows up with chops and a snapmare, then a kick to the back. The Champion then hits a knee drop then a vertical suplex on Owens. AJ continues the offense then sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Owens rolls out of the ring. AJ heads to the other side of the thing and hits a springboard forearm to the outside on Owens. Styles charges at Owens at ringside, but Owens dodges and throws AJ into the fan barricade. Owens follows up with a cannonball splash on AJ up against the barricade, then he takes AJ in the ring for a senton drop. Styles comes back with a forearm shot and a Fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker over the knee. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Owens dodges it again then superkicks AJ. Owens goes to whip AJ off the ropes but AJ grabs Owens’ leg for the Calf Crusher. Owens fights out and goes for a powerbomb, but Styles gets out and hits the Pele kick. AJ goes for the Styles Clash and fails, but he’s able to lock Owens in the Calf Crusher again. Owens accidentally bumps the ref then he superkicks AJ. Owens goes for the powerbomb, but AJ rolls him up and the ref awakens to count the three. Owen’s had his shoulder up but the ref’s vision was impaired from the bump. Owens freaks out as a medic checks on the ref.

– Backstage, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon talk to the ref who is still selling an eye injury. They tell the ref he made a bad call, but the ref is just concerned about his eye. Owens runs in and starts throwing things and freaking out. Shane gives Owens a rematch for he U.S. Title at SummerSlam. Owens says he needs a referee who won’t be knocked down by a gust of wind, so Daniel Bryan suggests that Shane McMahon be the ref for the SummerSlam match. Owens doesn’t like this and flips a table over before leaving.

– The Usos come out to the stage to cut a promo on The New Day. They call The New Day “three grown men talking about each other’s popsicles” and make fun of them for twerking.

– In the latest edition of The Fashion Files, we see the Fandango has gone missing and Tyler Breeze is alone. Breeze appears to have a dream sequence where Fandango and The Ascension appear before he laughing. He wakes up and says that now he knows who kidnapped Fandango.

