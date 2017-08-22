WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/22)

The August 22nd edition of WWE SmackDown Live takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and is the first episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2017. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles makes his way out to the ring to kick off the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown. AJ gets on the mic and welcomes us to SmackDown, “the house that AJ Styles built.” AJ says he’s the biggest workhorse in WWE, and now it’s time to begin the United States Championship Open Challenge again. Kevin Owen’s music hits and Owens comes down to the ring and complains that AJ Styles’ victory over him at SummerSlam was another McMahon family screwjob of a Canadian. Shane McMahon comes out next and takes issues with Owens’ comments. Shane steps in the ring and says that Owens was beaten fair and square on Sunday. Owens shows footage on the Titantron of a call Shane made at SummerSlam that he wasn’t pleased with. Owens gets in Shane’s face and complains until AJ tells Owens he’s being a “whining bitch.” Owens challenges AJ to a U.S. Title match tonight, but this time Owens wants to pick the referee. AJ accepts, and Shane adds the stipulation that this will be Owens’ last opportunity to face AJ for the U.S. Title as long as AJ has the belt.

– Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone when The Singh Brothers walk in. They introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to the room. Mahal walks in and says he knows why Bryan wants to talk to him right now, then talks about how great he is. Bryan says he doesn’t think Mahal can win without the help of the Singh Brothers. Mahal says Bryan is just another xenophobic American and he’s really a hero. Bryan says heroes don’t take shortcuts like Mahal does, then Bryan books the Singh Brothers in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight so Nakamura can get some revenge for SummerSlam.

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!