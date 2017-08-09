WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (8/8)

The August 8th, 2018 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Keep refreshing this page for live results and discussion starting at 8 PM ET!

– John Cena comes out to the ring first to kick off this week’s episode of SmackDown. He hops in the ring and gets on the mic and says he’s just as fired up as the crowd in Toronto tonight. Cena says he lost clean to Nakamura last week, there was no Montreal Screwjob. Cena says him simply losing doesn’t happen a lot, and talks about his respect for Nakamura when he gets interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin has new entrance music. Corbin points out that he has the Money In The Bank briefcase and he calls his own shots. Cena calls him out to come down to the ring, and Corbin acts like he’s going to head to the ring but then he changes his mind. Corbin asks why he would fight Cena now when he has the Money In The Bank briefcase. Corbin goes to leave, but he gets stopped by SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan. Bryan says since Corbin doesn’t have his ring gear tonight, he’s booking Corbin vs. Cena for SummerSlam. Bryan heads to the back as Corbin stares at Cena from the stage.

– The Usos def. Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger: Zayn and Dillinger get in lots of offense in the opening minutes. Dillinger hits ten stomps on Jimmy Uso in the corner which prompts Uso to roll outside to recover. Jey cheap-shots Tye through the ropes, so Zayn hits a suicide dive over the top rope onto both Usos. Back in the ring, the two legal men Dillinger and Jey go at it. Jimmy hits the blind tag and cheap shots Tye. The Usos double-team Tye’ knee, then Jey locks Tye in the Tequila Sunrise for the win via submission.

– After the match, the Usos cut a promo on The New Day. They get distracted by Big E coming out on the stage, then the Usos get jumped by Xavier and Kofi from behind. Jimmy eventually pulls Jey out of harms way and The Usos escape up the ramp.

– Randy Orton does an interview in the back where he says that Jinder Mahal won’t be able to get away from him tonight now that he won’t have the Singh Brothers by his side.

– In the latest edition of The Fashion Files/Fashion Peaks, Fandango makes his long-awaited return. He says aliens kidnapped him, but he could have left any time he wanted. When Breeze asks him why he didn’t leave, Fandango says “anal probes — I mean wardrobes.” Fandango says the next person who enters is the one who destroyed their toy horse Tully. Arn Anderson walks in and confesses that he is the one who destroyed their horse, because it should have been named Arn. Arn leaves the office and takes their food with him.

– Charlotte def. Lana: It’s all Charlotte in the opening moments as she toys with Lana and hits several chops across the chest. Lana slaps Charlotte across the face, so Charlotte comes back with a big boot. Charlotte locks Lana in the Figure 8 for the win via submission.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is backstage heading to the gorilla position.

– We go to the ring with Shane McMahon, who introduces Kevin Owens and AJ Styles to discuss their match at SummerSlam. Shane brings up that Owens was apprehensive about Shane being the referee, and was even screaming in his face about it. Owens says what happened last week was in the heat of the moment, and he apologizes to Shane. Owens says we did already have a McMahon screw over a legendary Canadian for a title before, which gets a big response from the crowd. Owens then swerves the crowd by finishing his thoughts about Bret, “but he deserved it.” Owens shows footage of Styles attacking Shane in the parking garage in March, and asks Shane how he can trust AJ.

