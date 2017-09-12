The September 12th edition of WWE SmackDown Live takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keep refreshing this page for live coverage and discussion starting at 8 PM ET!

– This week’s broadcast starts with a video package highlighting last week’s showdown between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, ultimately leading to Shane’s father Vince returning tonight.

– Kevin Owens comes out to the ring first to kick off tonight’s show. Owens gets on the mic and says when Shane assaulted him last week, he didn’t fight back because he respects authority. Owens says since a WWE authority figure assaulted him, he’s suing everyone in WWE until SmackDown Live is no more. Owens says SmackDown will now be known as “Kevin Owens presents: The Kevin Owens Show, starring Kevin Owens.” He says some improvements will be made and people will be fired. The first to be fired will be Sami Zayn. He says Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton will have to both wear the same one suit each show, because they both sound the same on TV. Owens also says he’ll cancel the Fashion Files forever. He says there’s no point in dragging this out any longer, and he asks for Mr. McMahon to come on out. Shane McMahon’s music hits, but Dolph Ziggler comes out instead dressed as Shane McMahon. Ziggler gets on the mic and says he’s trying out a new entrance, but it didn’t go over great so he’ll put it in the ‘maybe’ pile. Owens thanks Ziggler, and then Ziggler returns backstage. Daniel Bryan’s music hits next and the SmackDown GM makes his way down to the ring. Owens tells Bryan that when he takes over, Bryan will still has a job, as a janitor. Bryan tells Owens to just wait because Mr. McMahon will be here very soon, and Owens won’t like what the WWE Chairman has to say. Owens says Mr. McMahon is the one who won’t like what Owens has to say, then he drops the mic and heads to the back.

– Up next, Tye Dillinger will challenge AJ Styles’ for his United States Championship.

– AJ Styles (c) vs. Tye Dillinger: Dillinger hits a neckbreaker on AJ early on, and AJ fires back with a dropkick. They fight out onto the apron where Tye throws AJ into the ring post. Dillinger takes Styles back in the ring and lays in some chops to the chest in the corner. Backbreaker by Tye for a two count, then he drops some knees on the champion and applies a chin lock. Tye mounts AJ in the corner for ten punches, but AJ reverses into a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. AJ follows up with some elbows and Tye answers with a big boot. AJ misses a Pele kick, but he connects with a clothesline and both men are down.

