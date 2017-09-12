Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live and the finals of The Mae Young Classic will take place from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Sin City SmackDown special will feature Vince McMahon’s first blue brand appearance since 2013 as he addresses the situation between Kevin Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. SmackDown will also see three title matches – The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Sin City Street Fight, Naomi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya and Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

The live Mae Young Classic finale will air at 10pm EST on the WWE Network with Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler to crown the winner of the tournament. 205 Live is then scheduled to start at 10:30pm EST and run for one hour. The only match announced for 205 Live as of this writing is TJP vs. Rich Swann in their rubber match. There will also be a MYC Red Carpet special at 6pm EST on Facebook.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Mr. McMahon comes to Sin City SmackDown to address the Shane McMahon-Kevin Owens situation

* AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

* Naomi gets her SmackDown Women’s Title rematch against Natalya this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

* The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day in a Sin City Street Fight this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

