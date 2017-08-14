WWE SmackDown Main Event Announced, Braun Strowman Sends Message, Kairi Sane

– WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Fatal 4 Way match at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday:

– As noted, Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane worked her first WWE NXT live events at shows this past weekend in Florida. She tweeted the following on making her yellow brand arrival:

I had a great experience the NXT live events for the first time at this weekend.

I felt your kindness.

I'm really appreciate to you!😊🍀 pic.twitter.com/IvyADmUh9D — Kairi Sane⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) August 13, 2017

– Below is video of Cathy Kelly announcing John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match for this week’s WWE SmackDown: