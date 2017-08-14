WWE SmackDown Main Event Announced, Braun Strowman Sends Message, Kairi Sane

By
Scott Lazara
-

– WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Fatal 4 Way match at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday:

– As noted, Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane worked her first WWE NXT live events at shows this past weekend in Florida. She tweeted the following on making her yellow brand arrival:

– Below is video of Cathy Kelly announcing John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match for this week’s WWE SmackDown: