WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Final Episode Before Battleground

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for WWE Battleground with Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin defeating Shinsuke Nakamura & WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event, drew 2.548 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.465 million viewers. The show also featured a Punjabi Prison segment with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton, Mike Kanellis’ debut vs. Sami Zayn and a John Cena interview advertised ahead of time.

SmackDown was #2 in viewership, behind Rachel Maddow, and #1 in the 18-49 demographic on cable this week.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.153 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.009 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewers

June 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 20th Episode: 2.597 million viewers

June 27th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

July 4th Episode: 2.329 million viewers

July 11th Episode: 2.465 million viewers

July 18th Episode: 2.548 million viewers

July 25th Episode: