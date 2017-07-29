WWE Star Turns 24, WWE Says Goodbye To The Joe, Fans On Cena vs. Nakamura, The Great Khali

– As noted, Saturday’s SmackDown live event from The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit will be the final WWE show in that arena. Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the show. WWE says goodbye to The Joe in this new video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win next Tuesday’s SmackDown main event between Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena. As of this writing, 53% went with Cena.

– WWE cruiserweight Noam Dar turns 24 years old today.

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 legendary Superstars The Great Khali has defeated – The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Kane/Batista and Jeff Hardy.