WWE Stars Pose With NBA Trophies (Photo), WWE Hall Of Famers On Table For 3

– Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the latest episode of the WWE original series, “Table For 3” will premiere on the WWE Network. This week’s show features WWE Hall Of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. The preview for the new episode reads as follows:

“Legends Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky Steamboat – Rivals in the NWA and WCW – reunite to recall their favorite tales from their great careers.”

– While in Miami, Florida for a WWE live event on Sunday evening, WWE Superstars Sin Cara, Chad Gable and Tye Dillinger took photos with the NBA Championship trophies belonging to the NBA’s Miami Heat franchise. WWE released the following photo of the trio with the trophies via their Instagram page: