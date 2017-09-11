WWE Stars Remember 9/11, Update On The MYC Finale & WWE 205 Live, 2 Cold Scorpio

– Former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio returned to the ring at a Great North Wrestling event during the Hawkesbury Bike Festival a few weeks back, taking on GNW Canadian Champion Hannibal. Below is video from the match, courtesy of Hannibal TV:

– This week’s WWE 205 Live episode is still scheduled to run for one hour on the WWE Network at 10:30pm EST, right after the finals of The Mae Young Classic end. As noted, Rich Swann vs. TJP will take place on this week’s 205 Live.

The Mae Young Classic episodes will begin airing at 1pm EST on Tuesday afternoon with the “Bracketology” hosted by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. There will then be a Red Carpet Special at 6pm EST, hosted by Cathy Kelley. That event will air exclusively on Facebook. Ronda Rousey, Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, cast members of Netflix series “GLOW” and others are expected to appear on the red carpet, live from Las Vegas. The tournament finale with Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler will then air at 10pm EST exclusively on the WWE Network once SmackDown goes off the air. The finale is scheduled to feature just one match – Sane vs. Baszler.

As a reminder, there will be a tournament recap special hosted by Charly Caruso that airs on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute show will feature Tessa Blanchard, Jazzy Gabert and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle, which was taped at Full Sail University during the tournament tapings.

– WWE and various Superstars are remembering 9/11 on social media today.

