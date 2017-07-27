WWE Superstar Knocks GFW, Bobby Lashley Warns GFW Roster (Video), Impact Live Matches

– As noted, tonight’s GFW Impact will feature Bobby Lashley calling out GFW Executive Bruce Prichard. In the video below, Lashley says he will beat up everyone on the roster until he gets what he wants – a World Heavyweight Title shot. Lashley says he’s the only one who should be holding the title because everyone else in GFW is just an accessory, so he will start punishing people until he gets the title shot.

– The following matches have been announced for the GFW Impact live event on Friday, August 4th from the Sports Arena on Long Island:

* Bryce Donovan & Pat Buck vs. Johnny Clash & Max Caster (Create-A-Pro/WrestlePro Showcase Match)

* Trevor Lee vs. X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

* Mario Bokara & Fallah Bahh vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX

* KM vs. Braxton Sutter

* Low Ki vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Drago

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie vs. GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna

* Bobby Lashley, Ethan Carter III and Eli Drake vs. John Hennigan, James Storm and Impact Grand Champion Moose

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis knocked GFW over their pay issues in this Twitter exchange with a fan today:

Y'all was a joke in @IMPACTWRESTLING an now ur a joke in the @WWE funny how things stay the same https://t.co/uGpU9bKieE — Michael Saxe (@WRLDChamps) July 27, 2017