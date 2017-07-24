WWE Table For 3 Preview For Tonight, AJ Styles – Battleground Note, Kurt Angle

– Below is video from tonight’s new “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with Corey Graves, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita:

– WWE Network will air a thirty-minute First Look at WWE’s “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” DVD this Thursday night at 10pm EST.

– AJ Styles waited around in the ring to sell the loss to new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens last night at Battleground. As seen in the fan tweet below, AJ hung around into the segment with The Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal.