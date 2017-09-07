WWE & TVA Sports Announce Deal To Air RAW In French

On Thursday, WWE and TVA Sports announced that the leading pro wrestling promotion in the world has entered into a multi-year agreement with TVA Sports to televise a one-hour version of RAW in French.

Featured below is the official press release that WWE and TVA Sports sent out earlier today.

TVA SPORTS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE BROADCAST AGREEMENT

MONTREAL and STAMFORD, Conn., (September 7, 2017) – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and TVA Sports today announced a multi-year agreement to televise a weekly, one-hour edition of WWE’s flagship program Raw, in French, beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 p.m.

“We’re delighted to meet the demand for WWE by offering in-ring programming every week on TVA Sports,” said Veronique Dubois, Director, Programming, TVA Sports. “Quebec has produced its share of great WWE Superstars over the years, and we hope that a new generation of Superstars will follow in the footsteps of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Rougeau Brothers, among others.”

“We’re pleased to have TVA Sports join us in televising WWE programming,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to broaden our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

All of the action for TVA Sports’ presentation of Raw will be called by Patric Laprade, who will be joined on commentary by social media sensation Kevin Raphael.