WWE UK Title Match Announced, RAW Social Media Stats, Akira Tozawa

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. In the RAW Fallout video below, Tozawa informs Titus O’Neil that he will be representing Titus Worldwide by himself tonight. Tozawa says he’s still with the group but he needs to do this alone tonight.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 86,000 interactions with 20,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 81,000 Twitter interactions with 18,000 unique authors. RAW also had 192,000 Facebook interactions with 137,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 172,000 interactions with 124,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE has announced that UK Champion Pete Dunne will defend against Jack Gallagher at the August 12th PROGRESS Wrestling show in Corona, New York. Below is a video from PROGRESS and the announcement from WWE:

WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne to defend against Gentleman Jack Gallagher at PROGRESS Wrestling event in New York City

Fresh off his successful title defense in Glasgow, Scotland, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne already has a new challenger on the horizon: Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

And, as with The BruiserWeight’s defense in Scotland, the bout will occur outside of a WWE ring.

Dunne and Gallagher collide at the Elmcor in New York City on Saturday, Aug. 12, at an event promoted by London-based PROGRESS Wrestling. In a video announcing the match, Gallagher revealed that NXT General Manager William Regal sanctioned the bout as an official WWE U.K. Title defense. Dunne’s PROGRESS World Championship will not be at stake.

It was a match fought last year under the PROGRESS banner that gave many WWE Universe members their first glimpse of The Gentleman and The BruiserWeight. That battle, won by Gallagher, qualified Gallagher for entry into WWE’s inaugural Cruiserweight Classic.

Since then, Dunne has not only won the PROGRESS Championship, but he has ascended to the top of WWE’s nascent division of United Kingdom competitors, too, claiming the U.K. Title in a memorable duel with Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May.

Tickets for PROGRESS New York City are available now here.