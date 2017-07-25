WWE Universal Title Fatal 4 Way Announced For SummerSlam

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight’s show that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal 4 Way at WWE SummerSlam next month.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks or Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss