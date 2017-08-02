WWE US Title Match With Special Referee Announced For SummerSlam

AJ Styles retained the WWE United States Title over Kevin Owens in the opening match at tonight’s SmackDown but the finish included a referee bump and a controversial pin. This led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon making Owens vs. Styles for SummerSlam with Shane as the special referee.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon