Former 3-time Ring of Honor World Champion Adam Cole was spotted at Orlando International Airport with NXT crew members and several members of the NXT Roster, including Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Cole, who left Ring of Honor in May, has long been rumored to be on his way to WWE, and it was reported this week that he has signed a deal with the company. It is highly likely that Cole will be making his debut at this Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.