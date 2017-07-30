Al Snow On Mick Foley’s Obsession With Him, His GFW Departure & More

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently appeared as a guest on the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Mick Foley’s obsession with him: “He’s so obsessed you have to wonder if he has a sexual crush on me or something, you know what I mean? Only thing I can think of – much like his life story – if he hadn’t been mentioning me in it, his life story would be just like his p—s; kinda short.”

On his departure from GFW: “I’m no longer with them because of financial reasons. Financial reasons are there are only so many spots for agents. New management came and and there are only so many spots for crew. I had a wonderful time there, I had a great run, it lasted much longer than I expected.”

On advice for pro wrestlers trying to get noticed by WWE: “Make your contacts through the proper channels, make phone calls and try to connect with people. Don’t just show up and hang out at the door. Show up and introduce yourself. If it doesn’t work the first time, try a second time. If it doesn’t work the second time, try a third. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

