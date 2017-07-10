Audio Released From Alberto El Patron – Paige Incident At Orlando Airport

As heard at this link, TMZ has released audio from the reported domestic violence incident with GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron and Paige at the Orlando airport on Wednesday. TMZ notes that the audio was recorded by a huge wrestling fan, who recognized the couple as they were arguing.

The audio opens with Del Rio calling for the cops to be called. Paige then said, “just stay out of my life. Leave me the fuck along. I’m trying to get away from you.”

Del Rio can be heard saying he’s pressing charges against Paige and “you are pressing charges against yourself.” Paige said, “All the time. Yes, you deserve it. You deserve [inaudible]”

Paige continued, “press charges… press charges… it gets me the fuck away from you. It gets me the fuck away from you.”

Alberto then said he was following Paige. The fan said, “Don’t follow her. I’m a huge fan, by the way. I never thought that…” Del Rio said, “You’re not gonna let her go. Call the police. She assaulted me. She needs to be arrested…. We got into a fight at the restaurant.”

As noted, Alberto was being investigated by the Orlando Police for domestic violence. It was reported that he “roughed up a female companion” in the terminal and police were called when things escalated. He was not arrested.

Paige gave the following explanation on Twitter earlier today:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017