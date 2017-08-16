Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money In The Bank Briefcase (Video, Photos)

Tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Providence saw Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank title shot against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.
After attacking John Cena during the Cena vs. Mahal non-title main event and causing the disqualification, Corbin returned to the ring and cashed in his briefcase while Jinder was down on the mat. The referee finally started the match but Cena jumped up on the apron and distracted Corbin, allowing Jinder to roll Corbin up and retain.
Corbin will now go on to face Cena at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday while Jinder will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin joins Cena and Damien Sandow as the only three Superstars to unsuccessfully cash their MITB briefcases in.
Below are photos and videos from the SmackDown main event plus the failed cash-in:
