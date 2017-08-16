Baron Corbin Talks About Floyd Mayweather Or Conor McGregor Coming To WWE

During a recent media interview to promote this Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin spoke about the possibility of one of the two participants in this month’s mega-Showtime Boxing PPV event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When discussing Floyd Mayweather, Corbin made sure to bring up the fact that “Money” Mayweather has a history in WWE.

Mayweather famously competed against Big Show, defeating the longtime WWE Superstar in one of the featured attraction bouts at WrestleMania 24. He also hosted an episode of WWE RAW back on August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas.

“[Floyd Mayweather] came and he left his mark here one time prior with Big Show,” said Corbin. “I thought it was pretty special. So I wouldn’t mind seeing Floyd come back and see what he can do. I wouldn’t mind testing myself against Floyd.”

Regarding the possibility of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor coming to WWE, Corbin seemed equally interested in doing something with the UFC mega-star.

“If Conor [McGregor] showed up, I’d just try to put a whopping on him as well,” said Corbin. “Either one would be a fun thing to deal with and you know they’re both good at running their mouths and their both good at shutting them. It’d be a fun little thing.”

