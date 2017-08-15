Brie Bella On Training For Her WWE Return, SmackDown Video For Tonight, RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Boston, the final red brand show before Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view:

– Brie Bella spoke with E! Online while at the Teen Choice Awards this past weekend and commented on returning to the ring to train for her comeback. She said:

“I actually just got back in the ring last week. We went in and trained. I feel like I’m a little far back, but I was able to do some of my missile drop kicks, which felt good. It was weird to land on these boobs, because I was never used to that. … It felt so good to be back in the ring. I can’t wait to make a comeback.”

Regarding when she might return, Brie said: “I need more time. I’m hoping 2018 at some point.”

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown, featuring Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match and more.