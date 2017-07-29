Brock Lesnar Added To RAW Show, The Rock On Selling Steve Austin’s Stunners, Cena vs. Nakamura

– Cathy Kelley looks at next Tuesday’s big Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena match in this new video. As noted, the winner of the match will go on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

– The Air Canada Centre in Toronto announced today that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the August 8th RAW episode. Lesnar is now confirmed for RAW shows on July 31st in Pittsburgh, August 8th in Toronto, August 17th in Boston and August 28th in Memphis. Lesnar is also confirmed for Saturday’s SmackDown live event in Detroit and the August 12th SmackDown live event in Tampa, working matches against Samoa Joe. As we’ve noted, Lesnar will defend his title against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Joe at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

– Comedian Hannibal Buress tweeted about how his podcast featured a recent discussion on The Rock selling Stunners from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin years ago. Rock replied to the tweet and noted that he and Austin used to bet cases of beer on how crazy Rock could get with selling the Stunners. Rock wrote:

Talking with @TonyTrimm about how @TheRock used to sell the shit out of the Stone Cold Stunner on @HandsomeRambler pic.twitter.com/NZRVJ1Geqc — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) July 27, 2017