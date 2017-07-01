Brock Lesnar vs. Baron Corbin Set, Lesnar Schedule Update, Johnny Saint Finishes WWE PC Stint

– Matches announced for WWE’s “Farewell to The Joe” SmackDown live event at The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit on July 29th are Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. John Cena will also be in action that night.

Speaking of Lesnar, his current confirmed schedule looks like this:

* July 3rd – RAW in Phoenix

* July 9th – Great Balls of Fire vs. Samoa Joe

* July 10th – RAW in Houston

* July 29th – SmackDown live event in Detroit vs. Baron Corbin

* July 31st – RAW in Pittsburgh

* August 12th – SmackDown live event in Tampa

* August 17th – RAW in Boston

* August 20th – SummerSlam

* August 28th – RAW in Memphis

– We noted several months back that UK wrestling legend Johnny Saint was working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. William Regal revealed on Friday that the 76 year old just wrapped up his six-month stint at the Performance Center. Regal and Roderick Strong wrote the following on Saint:

Johnny Saint is leaving today after his six months at @WWEPerformCtr.A treasure for everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 30, 2017